Officer describes 'hostile' crowd in Lich, Barber trial

An Ottawa police officer described encountering “hostile” crowds as he and his colleagues tried telling protesters, who were taking part in what became the Freedom Convoy, to leave the city.A protester makes a heart shape with his hands while police enforce an injunction near Parliament Hill on Feb. 19, 2022.

Sgt. Jordan Blonde is testifying on day 23 of a criminal trial for Tamara Lich and Chris Barber, two leaders of the protest who are charged with mischief, counselling others to commit mischief, intimidation and obstructing police for their role

Blonde said the encounters he had while telling protesters to leave is "something I certainly don't want to experience again." He described trying to tell protesters stationed downtown to vacate the area but being unable to do so because horns started going off. headtopics.com

He recalled one instance where he was at Wellington and Metcalfe streets being inches away from a protester but unable to hear what was being said because of the noise. A person passes Ottawa police officers in their vehicles on Wellington Street in front of Parliament Hill in January 2023 as demonstrators marked one year since the Freedom Convoy. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press)

The third member of a police liaison unit testifying in the trial, Blonde said he tried telling protesters they could be arrested if they stayed. But he testified many of them were "adamant about getting arrested" so he instead explained to them what would happen after they were taken into police custody. headtopics.com

Efforts to warn protesters about arrests were ultimately abandoned, he said, for "safety reasons" on Feb. 17.Crown prosecutors argue Lich and Barber "crossed the line" into criminal behaviour by using the means they employed to achieve their political goals.

LIVE BLOG: Criminal trial of convoy protest organizers Tamara Lich, Chris Barber

