Officer charged in Elijah McClain's death says he feared for his life after disputed gun grab

Woodyard, the first police officer to testify in his defense, said he and two other officers, Jason Rosenblatt and Randy Roedema, had McClain up against a wall when he heard McClain say, "I intend to take my power back" and then heard Roedema say, "He just grabbed your gun, dude." Both statements can be heard on the visually unclear footage.

Prosecutors said the hold, by cutting off oxygen to McClain's brain, triggered a series of medical problems for him and that police officers and paramedics did nothing to help him, including making sure he could breathe. Instead, prosecutors said, police encouraged paramedics to give McClain an overdose of the sedative ketamine, which they claim only exacerbated his problems, ultimately killing him.

Woodyard then left to talk to his supervisor who arrived on the scene, and he said he cried during the conversation. He said he was so shaken up by what happened that the supervisor suggested he take a break. He said he went to his car and cried some more and believed McClain would be safe with the other officers.

"You could have said, `Put this guy in the recovery position first', but you didn't," Slothauber said.

