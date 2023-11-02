“Oddly Terrifying”: 87 Times People Spotted Creepy Things And Just Had To Share Them (New Pics)

So continue at your own risk, get comfortable, and scroll through some of the best ones. Be sure to upvote your favorites and comment your thoughts and experiences below.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

BOREDPANDA: 84 Times People Saw Jerks On Halloween And Had To Shame Them OnlineGhastly schemes, from unconventional vegetable treats to stolen decorations, can leave trick-or-treaters shaking their heads in disbelief.

Source: boredpanda | Read more ⮕

BOREDPANDA: 140 Times People Were Surprised To Find Something Very Weird In Their FoodDiscovering items such as spiders, fishing hooks, or screws in your meal poses safety issues.

Source: boredpanda | Read more ⮕

BOREDPANDA: 140 Times People Were Surprised By Things That Were Never Supposed To Be In FoodDiscovering items such as spiders, fishing hooks, or screws in your meal poses safety issues.

Source: boredpanda | Read more ⮕

BOREDPANDA: “What’s The Biggest Example Of ‘Genius’ To ‘Idiot’ There Has Ever Been?” (22 Answers)This Reddit thread has people listing times a well-known ‘genius’ pulled an ‘idiot’ move!

Source: boredpanda | Read more ⮕

BOREDPANDA: When Spooky Fun Goes Wrong: Terrifying DisastersExplore bizarre incidents that turned spooky fun into terrifying disasters. Learn from the mistakes and avoid them during the spooky season.

Source: boredpanda | Read more ⮕

CBC: 5 ghost tour guides share their favourite haunting tales from across CanadaHaunted hotels, back-alley apparitions and more terrifying local lore.

Source: CBC | Read more ⮕