Oak Bay Man Raises Awareness About Warning Signs of Heart Attack

An Oak Bay man is raising awareness about the warning signs of a heart attack after suffering two of them a month apart. The 54-year-old didn’t have all the textbook warning signs, which cardiologists say isn’t uncommon. The Royal Canadian Air Force major in charge of Victoria’s Joint Rescue Coordination Centre says he didn’t seek medical attention the first time. It was mid-September. He was travelling for work and woke up feeling pressure and pain in his chest.

It went away within 15 minutes so he dismissed it and didn’t tell anyone. Then Clarke says the feeling came back on Oct. 24 while he was asleep. He waited, looking for some other common signs of a heart attack, such as pain spreading to other areas. But his only initial clue causing him to drive to the hospital was a pain in the middle of his chest. “I went to the front of the line,” he says upon arrival at Victoria’s Royal Jubilee Hospital. “They took it very seriously, very quickly.” “Many people don’t present as the textbooks say they should present,” says Clarke’s interventional cardiologist Dr. Anthony Della Sieg





