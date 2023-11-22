NYU Medical Cancer Doctor Fired For Sharing 2014 Cartoon About Hamas

NYU Medical Cancer Doctor Fired For Sharing This Brilliant 2014 Legal Insurrection Cartoon About Hamas Whatever your thoughts on institutions firing people for social media outrage, any institution that cannot distinguish support for Hamas butchery from opposition to Hamas butchery is morally bankrupt.

It perfectly captured Hamas’ goal to exterminate the Jews (which is in its charter), John Kerry’s fecklessness, and the international pressure on Israel in seeking compromise with the Hamas death cult. It was and remains by far the most shared of our cartoons, and it rocketed around the world in 2014 andbecause it reflects the same Hamas death cult, same U.S. diplomatic fecklessness, and same Israeli dilemma, and is being widely shared again:Where's the cartoon of Hamas demanding to exterminate all j and the negotiator asking if they can meet half way?? Need it quick! The cartoon stood the test of time, but it couldn’t withstand despicable administrators at NYU Langone Medical Center in New York City. As theat NYU Langone for supporting Israel on social media in the wake of the Oc





