Peter Nygard denied he sexually assaulted any of the five women complainants who testified at his ongoing trial that they were attacked by the one-time Canadian fashion mogul in his private bedroom suite at his Toronto headquarters.Peter Nygard denied he sexually assaulted any of the five women complainants who over the past weeks, testified they were all attacked by the one-time Canadian fashion in his private bedroom suite at his Toronto headquarters during a period of the late 1980s to 2005.

Nygard, 82, has pleaded not guilty in Ontario's Superior Court of Justice to five counts of sexual assault and one count of forcible confinement. Justice Robert Goldstein is presiding over the Toronto jury trial, which began in late September. The Crown's cross-examination of Nygard is expected to begin on Tuesday.

It's inside that suite, the Crown alleges — backed by each of the five women who have testified — that Nygard would attack and sexually assault them.The accused has spent three days on the witness stand rejecting all specific allegations of sex acts attributed to him. He had also told the court that he couldn't recall four of the five complainants. headtopics.com

He began with the first woman to testify who had told the court she had met Nygard at the Nassau, Bahamas, airport and chatted with him on the flight to Toronto. She said she later went out with him twice on dates, and in December 1989, on the night of the alleged attack, had gone with him to see a Rolling Stones concert at the then-Skydome.

"Did you have vaginal sex with after chasing her around the room and removing her clothing?" Greenspan asked Nygard.The woman had testified that before she was attacked by Nygard, that he had ordered her to make him a sandwich. But Nygard disputed this, said it was "not possible" he would have asked her to do such a thing, He said he couldn't recall having ingredients in his kitchenette for a sandwich. headtopics.com

