NYC Pensions Reach Deal With RBC to Publish Green-Funding Ratio

The New York City pensions have reached a deal with RBC to publish their green-funding ratio. This move is part of the city's efforts to promote transparency and sustainability in its investments. The green-funding ratio measures the percentage of pension funds invested in environmentally-friendly projects. By publishing this ratio, the pensions aim to provide stakeholders with information on their commitment to sustainable investing.

RBC, a global financial institution, will assist in calculating and verifying the ratio. This partnership is expected to enhance the city's reputation as a leader in sustainable finance

