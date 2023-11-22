Nvidia's Quarterly Report Exceeds Estimates but Disappoints Shareholders

Nvidia's latest quarterly report exceeded analysts' estimates but fell short of shareholders' expectations. Revenue for the current period is expected to be around $20 billion, surpassing the average prediction of $17.9 billion. However, some projections reached as high as $21 billion. Despite the impressive growth, investors were hoping for more, as they have heavily invested in Nvidia's stock this year, expecting the AI industry to bring significant sales gains.

The stock initially dropped by 6.3% but later settled at a decline of about 1%





