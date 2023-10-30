Nvidia-backed startup Seurat hints at IPO after $99 million fundraise

Spice Up Your Life with Homemade Pumpkin Spice: No Bake Pie | SaltWire #shortsvideo #cookingshorts(Reuters) - 3D metal-printing startup Seurat Technologies on Monday hinted at potentially going public in the medium-term and said it had raised $99 million in a funding round co-led by chip designer Nvidia's venture capital arm.

With the latest series C funding round, the company's valuation will approach $350 million, said a source who asked not to be named. "I expect that (going public) is in our cards ... 12-18 months is the earliest we would consider that ... potentially more like 24 or 36," Seurat CEO James DeMuth told Reuters in an interview, adding that proceeds from the financing round will be used to deploy its production printers.

The fundraise, co-led by Nvidia's NVentures and Capricorn's Technology Impact Fund, brought in new investors Honda Motor and Cubit Capital. Existing backers including Porsche and venture capital units of Xerox Holdings and General Motors Co also participated. headtopics.com

Seurat is looking to bring parts manufacturing, with its green energy-powered Area Printing technology, closer to customer factories around the world in a bid to reshore supply chains and slash emissions.

Over the past couple of years, companies across industries globally have been looking to diversify supply chains to reduce their dependence on China to address business continuity concerns and as U.S.-Sino trade tensions heat up. headtopics.com

"Seurat's local factory deployment model provides the industry with a solution to near-shore manufacturing and to increase the resiliency of supply chains," said existing investor Porsche Automobil Holding's board member Lutz Meschke.

Seurat also has commitments to supply 59 tons of metal components for Siemens Energy's turbines over a six-year period and the startup said earlier this month that it had received letters of intent from global manufacturers exceeding capacity of its pilot factory in Massachusetts. headtopics.com

China’s Hot-and-Sour Noodle Chain Picks Banks for Hong Kong IPOChina's hot-and-sour noodle chain has selected banks for its upcoming IPO in Hong Kong. Read more ⮕

Chinese Online Insurer Shouhui Considers Hong Kong IPO in 2024Shenzhen Shouhui Technology Group Ltd., a Chinese online insurance platform, is considering an initial public offering in Hong Kong as soon as next year, according to people familiar with the matter. Read more ⮕

Chinese Online Insurer Shouhui Considers Hong Kong IPO in 2024Chinese online insurer Shouhui is considering an IPO in Hong Kong in 2024. The company aims to raise funds and expand its operations. Read more ⮕

China’s Hot-and-Sour Noodle Chain Picks Banks for Hong Kong IPOChinese hot-and-sour noodle chain Maliuji has selected banks for a potential initial public offering in Hong Kong that could take place as soon as next year, according to people familiar with the matter. Read more ⮕

China’s Hot-and-Sour Noodle Chain Picks Banks for Hong Kong IPO(Bloomberg) -- Chinese hot-and-sour noodle chain Maliuji has selected banks for a potential initial public offering in Hong Kong that could take place as... Read more ⮕

Quants Predict AI Takeover Despite Israel-Hamas War EscalationQuants with $23 trillion predict the rise of artificial intelligence even as the Israel-Hamas war escalates. The war puts Qatar's influence to the test and oil prices drop after Israel launches a ground offensive in the Gaza Strip. Netanyahu faces pressure as the ground war expands. Citadel's Griffin flies Asia-based staff to Tokyo Disney Resort, while Dubai's RTA seeks $300 million from a taxi IPO. GIC and Petronas plan to invest in a green ammonia project in India. An ex-Carlyle executive plans to start a Japan corporate engagement fund. Investors brace for Orsted losses as the wind industry struggles. Canadians face a deadline for an underused housing tax and many are financially stressed. Read more ⮕