Nutrien sees earnings drop in third quarter as lower selling prices take a toll

The Saskatoon-based company, which is the world's largest fertilizer producer, says sales were US$5.6 billion, down 31 per cent from US8.2 billion.Nutrien attributed its lower earnings mainly to lower net realized selling prices, as well as lower retail earnings.

The company says in its Wednesday release that its earnings are "significantly affected by fertilizer benchmark prices, which have been volatile over the last two years." President and CEO Ken Seitz says the company delivered record potash sales volumes in the third quarter, and says the company is encouraged by the increased level of demand and market stability in the second half of the year

The stock market is approaching a 'once-in-a-generation' buying opportunity as profits are about to take off almost everywhere, investment firm saysBank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS) stock could be a major bargain in the banking scene right now. The post Canadian Bank Stocks Look Severely Undervalued: Here’s 1 With a 7.6% Yield appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.Energy stocks are at their 52-week highs, while the market is bearish because of geopolitical tensions.

NEW YORK (Reuters) -Shares of Nvidia Corp dropped by about 5% to a near five-month low on Tuesday following a Wall Street Journal report that the artificial intelligence (AI) giant may be forced to cancel up to $5 billion worth of advanced chip orders to China in compliance with new U.S. government restrictions.

Russia adds fresh capital controls to prop up ruble, but Kremlin is 'applying a Band-Aid to gangrene'

