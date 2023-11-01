HEAD TOPICS

Nutrien misses quarterly profit estimates as potash prices plummet

Potash prices have been falling after shipments from Belarus and Russia resumed. Demand for fertilizers was also weak during much of the year, analysts have...

Demand for fertilizers was also weak during much of the year, analysts have said, as farmers waited for prices to settle down. The stock market is approaching a 'once-in-a-generation' buying opportunity as profits are about to take off almost everywhere, investment firm saysBank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS) stock could be a major bargain in the banking scene right now. The post Canadian Bank Stocks Look Severely Undervalued: Here’s 1 With a 7.6% Yield appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.Energy stocks are at their 52-week highs, while the market is bearish because of geopolitical tensions.

Russia adds fresh capital controls to prop up ruble, but Kremlin is 'applying a Band-Aid to gangrene' 5 reasons the S&P 500 will rally in year-end and 2024 after entering a correction, Wall Street strategist says

Rising interest rates and inflation have Canadians stressing about mortgage payments, survey suggests (Bloomberg) -- Costco Wholesale Corp.’s Richard Galanti, who has served as Chief Financial Officer of the warehouse club retailer since 1985, says he views the more than decade-long period of low interest rates in the US as an anomaly.

