Nurse Practitioner Provides Medically Assisted Deaths for Free in Ontario

For the past year, nurse practitioner Ellen Gretsinger has been providing medically assisted deaths to patients in Ontario's Niagara region without getting paid for it. Ontario does not have a mechanism for nurse practitioners to be paid for independent work, so Gretsinger does the work for free. She believes in providing access to medical assistance in dying for those who are suffering.





700 P.E.I. patients shuffled around following departure of nurse practitioner at Harbourside Health CentreExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Northern B.C.’s family nurse practitioner teaching gets UNBC boostNorthern university doubles its masters program from 20 to 40 seats (applications due soon)

Ontario nurse practitioners providing medically assisted deaths not getting paidDemand for MAID is growing across the country but, like many provinces, Ontario does not have a mechanism for nurse practitioners to take on independent work and be paid for it.

