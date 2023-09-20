Nurse Practitioner Provides Medically Assisted Deaths Without Pay

For the past year, nurse practitioner Ellen Gretsinger has been providing patients with medically assisted deaths in Ontario's Niagara region without getting paid for it. Ontario does not have a mechanism for nurse practitioners to be paid for independent work like doctors. Gretsinger believes in providing access to medical assistance in dying for those who are suffering.
Ontario Liberals call for an end of subscription fees to access a doctor or nurse practitioner. The Ontario Liberal Party is calling on the government to end the practice of charging subscription fees to access a doctor or a nurse practitioner, as a clinic in Ottawa's south end is under scrutiny for charging a membership fee.
Ontario investigates fee-for-access nurse practitioner walk-in clinic. Ontario Health Minister Sylvia Jones says the government is investigating a walk-in clinic in Ottawa that is reportedly charging patients $400 a year for access.
