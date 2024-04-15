Nurse Practitioner-Led Clinics Can Help Alleviate Pressure on Health-Care System

The operator of a nurse practitioner-led clinic in Capreol says clinics like hers can help ease the pressure on the heallth-care system.

“The money for operations was only for this year and next year. There's no ongoing funding that has been announced. And the cost of everything for clinic supplies has increased,” she said. And although some additional operational funding is to be provided to the Capreol clinic, there was nothing new announced in the March 26 budget document that would allow the clinic to hire new health care staff.

She told the committee her Capreol clinic has seen a "huge increase" in new intakes in the past two years.

Nurse Practitioner-Led Clinic Capreol Health-Care System Funding Primary Care

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



sudburydotcom / 🏆 6. in CA

Canada Latest News, Canada Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Nurse Practitioner – PediatricsThe Organization The Group Health Centre is a progressive multi-speciality ambulatory care health care organization and is one of Canada’s first consumer-sponsored health care facilities.

Source: SooToday - 🏆 8. / 85 Read more »

Ads for paid clinics have people in Ontario freaking out about healthcare privatizationAn ad for a Toronto medical clinic that wants to charge patients more than $450 a year to access key healthcare has residents panicking about priva...

Source: blogTO - 🏆 44. / 63 Read more »

Names of Ontario clinics found to have extra-billed patients being kept secretThe names of clinics and physicians found to have extra-billed patients for health services are being kept secret, with advocates arguing this lack of transparency could impact public trust in the health-care system.

Source: CTVToronto - 🏆 9. / 84 Read more »

Names of Ontario health-care clinics found to have extra-billed being kept secretThe names of clinics and physicians found to have engaged in extra-billing for health services are being kept secret, with advocates arguing this lack of transparency could impact public trust in the health-care system.

Source: CTVToronto - 🏆 9. / 84 Read more »

Ontario health clinics found to have extra-billed being kept secretThe names of clinics and physicians found to have engaged in extra-billing for health services, with advocates arguing this lack of transparency could impact public trust in the health-care system

Source: CP24 - 🏆 30. / 67 Read more »

55 Plus Centre offering income tax clinics for seniorsThe program, which has been at the centre for over two decades, runs until April 26.

Source: tbnewswatch - 🏆 75. / 51 Read more »