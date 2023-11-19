Nurse Finds Peace and Joy Watching Otters on the Beach

Alone on a log, an otter seems to be having one of those days. Walking along the beach, Winnie Tse definitely is.There’s a lot of conflict in the world right now, and this registered nurse is feeling the weight of it all. “As a health-care worker, it’s devastating to know that colleagues around the world are suffering,” Winnie says.“It can get to you emotionally and physically,” Winnie says.“When I’m down, I usually like to hide behind closed doors,” Winnie says.

Although going out was the last thing she wanted to do today, when her friends invited her for a walk beside the ocean, Winnie accepted. “I always find peace being so close to the water,” Winnie says looking out at the waves breaking on the beach. While it proved predictably positive to spend time in nature with her friends, Winnie never imagined they’d be joined by not just one otter on a log, but a whole family of them. “I’ve never seen otters in the natural habitat.” Winnie says she appreciated watching how they cleaned and cuddled each other. “It makes me feel at peace and joyful,” Winnie smile





