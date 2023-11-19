Nurse Finds Peace and Joy in Unexpected Encounter with Otters

Alone on a log, an otter seems to be having one of those days. Walking along the beach, Winnie Tse definitely is.There’s a lot of conflict in the world right now, and this registered nurse is feeling the weight of it all. “As a health-care worker, it’s devastating to know that colleagues around the world are suffering,” Winnie says.“It can get to you emotionally and physically,” Winnie says.“When I’m down, I usually like to hide behind closed doors,” Winnie says.

Although going out was the last thing she wanted to do today, when her friends invited her for a walk beside the ocean, Winnie accepted. “I always find peace being so close to the water,” Winnie says looking out at the waves breaking on the beach. While it proved predictably positive to spend time in nature with her friends, Winnie never imagined they’d be joined by not just one otter on a log, but a whole family of them. “I’ve never seen otters in the natural habitat.” Winnie says she appreciated watching how they cleaned and cuddled each other. “It makes me feel at peace and joyful,” Winnie smile





🏆 19. CTVNewsVI » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Nurse Finds Peace and Joy Watching Otters on the BeachA registered nurse named Winnie Tse, who is feeling the weight of the world's conflicts, finds peace and joy watching otters on the beach with her friends.

Source: CTVNewsVI - 🏆 19. / 67,76 Read more »

Barenaked Ladies Member Finds Joy in Performing for Daughter in Group HomeKevin Hearn, a member of the Canadian band The Barenaked Ladies, finds his most cherished performances in a Toronto group home where his daughter lives.

Source: CTVNews - 🏆 19. / 67,76 Read more »

Musician Kevin Hearn Finds Joy in Performing for Daughter in Group HomeKevin Hearn, a member of The Barenaked Ladies, finds his most cherished performances in a Toronto group home where his daughter lives.

Source: CTVNews - 🏆 19. / 67,76 Read more »

Nurse practitioners want to bring primary care to 10,000 vulnerable Ottawans — they just need fundingExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network - 🏆 19. / 67,76 Read more »

Armstrong, Nurse and Rautins all optimistic, believe Raptors are better than last yearThe NBA is back and the Raptors enter the season with a new coach, a new point guard, and new questions surrounding the team. Jack Armstrong, Leo Rautins and Kia Nurse break down what to expect from Toronto after so many changes in the summer, and which player will define the Raps' season.

Source: TSN_Sports - 🏆 19. / 67,76 Read more »

Nurse's 'discriminatory and derogatory' comments on transgender people at issue in B.C. hearingNurse Amy Hamm has accused the B.C. College of Nurses and Midwives of conducting a 'witch trial' over her public statements on transgender people.

Source: CBCNews - 🏆 19. / 67,76 Read more »