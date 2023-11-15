NTSB team to investigate deadly Ohio bus crash

A National Transportation Safety Board team was planning to start work Wednesday at the scene of a deadly highway crash in Ohio involving a charter bus filled with high school students that left six people dead and 18 injured. NTSB Chairwoman Jennifer Homendy said the team would be looking for cameras and other evidence from the five vehicles involved in Tuesday's crash on westbound Interstate 70 in Licking County, about 26 miles (42 kilometres) east of Columbus.

Homendy said the team will likely be in the area for five to seven days and a preliminary report would likely be issued within the next few weeks

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.