Spice Up Your Life with Homemade Pumpkin Spice: No Bake Pie | SaltWire #shortsvideo #cookingshortsBRIDGEWATER, N.S. – The Ups Store South Shore Mustangs completed a two-game sweep of the Sydney Mitsubishi Rush in weekend play in the Nova Scotia Under-18 Major Hockey League on Sunday.

Angus Arnold had a three-point performance, which included a goal, to power the Mustangs to a 5-1 win over the Rush at the Lunenburg County Lifestyle Centre in Bridgwater. Carter Sullivan, Landen Garber, Dylan Paplinskie and Cameron Barnes also found the back of the net for the Mustangs.South Shore’s Cohen Stoddard made 50 saves. Sydney’s Johnathan Coombes stopped 44 of 49 shots.

South Africa to Increase Borrowing While Curbing DebtGoldman predicts potential stock bargains due to souring US growth views. Lisbon sees an influx of digital nomads while Portugal's youth leave. TC Energy explores $10 billion stake sales. Google to invest $2 billion in AI startup Anthropic. Acapulco Airport reopens for aid and escape flights after Hurricane Otis. Hasbro and Mattel contribute to a gloomy holiday shopping outlook. October marks the worst month for stocks in five years. Canadians face financial stress and tech workers earn 46% less than their US counterparts.

