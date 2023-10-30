NRA Proudly Shares Clip Of Mike Johnson Opposing Gun Laws After Maine Shooting

The 2019 video shows Johnson promoting the organization of which he is a member and disparaging Democratic attempts at firearm reform.“As NRA members, we understand the Second Amendment is grounded in fundamental freedoms,” says Johnson, whose declaration is used in the headline on X (formerly Twitter). “We make the point on the Hill all the time when these gun bills come up and when Democrats try to push their agenda on the people.

“We can’t lose sight of that,” he continued. “So when they’re pushing a bill for universal background checks or trying to delay the amount of time that it takes for law-abiding citizens to obtain a firearm for self-defense, we have to remind them that what’s really at stake is that fundamental right that we have.”

While the right-wing Johnson’s message isn’t surprising, it was attention-grabbing that the NRA posted it days after Maine’s biggest mass shooting. It’s not clear what Johnson initially shot the video for. The NRA did not respond to a request for comment, nor did the lawmaker’s office on whether he approved of the video being posted now.Johnson already set off alarms with his remarks about the massacre in Lewiston. headtopics.com

NFL roundup: Will Levis shines as Titans clip FalconsExplore stories from Atlantic Canada. Read more ⮕

Son of Hamas Hostage Shares Harrowing ExperienceYonatan Zeigen, the son of a hostage taken by Hamas, shares his harrowing experience during the attack in Israel. He expresses his disbelief at the military's inability to defend civilians and the uncertainty surrounding his mother's condition and whereabouts. Read more ⮕

Son of Hamas Hostage Shares Harrowing ExperienceYonatan Zeigen, the son of a hostage taken by Hamas, recounts the terrifying attack and expresses his belief that military actions do not solve anything. Read more ⮕

Teacher Shares Cancer Survival Story to Support Fundraising CampaignMelodie Picco, a Grade 1 teacher, discusses her battle with breast cancer and how MRI technology played a crucial role in her recovery. She is now sharing her story to support a fundraising campaign for upgrading and purchasing imaging devices. Read more ⮕

Author Shares Hilarious & Heartfelt Conversation on Beauty MilestonesDiscover the inspiring story of the author of 'Her Story' and her perspective on beauty milestones as options, not expectations. Share your own personal story with HuffPost. Read more ⮕

Woman Shares Story of Boyfriend Comparing Her to His Ex, Internet ReactsA woman shares her experience of her boyfriend trying to make her look like his ex-girlfriend, sparking a discussion on the importance of communication in relationships. Read more ⮕