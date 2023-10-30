Novartis says drug candidate is successful in rare kidney disease trial

Spice Up Your Life with Homemade Pumpkin Spice: No Bake Pie | SaltWire #shortsvideo #cookingshortsFRANKFURT (Reuters) - Novartis said its experimental drug atrasentan was shown to have a positive effect on kidney function in people suffering from a rare type of kidney disease in an interim analysis of a late-stage drug trial.

Treatment with the drug candidate, acquired as part of the purchase of U.S. biotech firm Chinook Therapeutics for up to $3.5 billion, resulted in a clinically meaningful improvement in kidney filtration in patients suffering from IgA nephropathy when compared to placebo, the Swiss drugmaker said in a statement.

Novartis added it plans to review the interim results with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration with a view to a regulatory filing for accelerated approval.

