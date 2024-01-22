Novak Djokovic Reflects on Australian Open Success

Achieving yet another record at the Australian Open, Novak Djokovic reflects on his expectations after winning his 24th major title. He played his best two sets in a while in a dominant victory over Adrian Mannarino, reaching the quarterfinals for the 58th time. Djokovic hoped to feel more relaxed this year, but the intensity remains high. The 36-year-old Serbian player is known for his meticulous planning and has had great success at Grand Slam events.





