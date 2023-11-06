Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston Highlights Health Care as Main Agenda Item at Council of the Federation Meeting

Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston says health care is the main formal agenda item at the latest Council of the Federation meeting and he hopes talks will produce innovative ideas that can help provinces address the problems plaguing the health system. Discussions may also venture into carbon pricing and Alberta's plan to withdraw from the Canada Pension Plan.

British Columbia Premier David Eby says the pause on carbon pricing is unfair to jurisdictions like his province, which collects its own fuel tax and is not eligible for the relief. Ontario Premier Doug Ford calls for the end of carbon pricing outright across Canada

