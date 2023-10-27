Nova Scotia premier says key election promise of corporate tax rebate may not proceed

The “better paycheque guarantee” was a proposal to give Nova Scotia companies a 50 per cent rebate on their provincial corporate taxes if they used the savings to pay their employees more.

But Tim Houston told reporters today that he’s not sure the program will proceed “as it was in the platform documents.” Houston added that government priorities often shift, and he says the corporate tax rebate is still being assessed.

Government officials have estimated the promise could cost the province around $200 million in revenue. Houston says he believes many Nova Scotians are already getting better paycheques because of his government’s record in negotiating new contracts with public sector unions. headtopics.com

Read more:

SooToday »

Nova Scotia RCMP investigate possible hate crime after Pride flag torn down at schoolMounties in Pictou County are looking for man driving a grey Ford F150 pickup truck Read more ⮕

Nova Scotia announces $47.3-million program to improve spotty cellphone coverageNova Scotia says there are more than 21,000 civic addresses without cellular coverage out of the 461,000 addresses in the province Read more ⮕

Nova Scotia announces $47.3 million program to improve spotty cellphone coverageNova Scotia has announced a $47.3-million program aimed at improving cellular phone service in areas of the province without proper coverage. Read more ⮕

Nova Scotia RCMP welcomes new commanding officerExplore stories from Atlantic Canada. Read more ⮕

Death cafés, bereavement support groups latest mental health supports in southwestern Nova ScotiaExplore stories from Atlantic Canada. Read more ⮕

Death cafés, bereavement support groups latest mental health supports in southwestern Nova ScotiaExplore stories from Atlantic Canada. Read more ⮕