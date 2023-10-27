Nova Scotia Power wants to double the tranmission lines to New Brunswick

HALIFAX, N.S. — Nova Scotia Power has gone to the province with plans to add a new transmission line to New Brunswick, and the neighbouring province’s utility provider isn’t far behind on its side of the project.with the Department of Environment and Climate Change for a 345-kilovolt intertie project that would run parallel to an existing line of the same capacity, essentially doubling the amount of power travelling between the two provinces.

The 96-kilometre, 266-tower line would start in Onslow, where a substation would also get upgrades, and continue across the New Brunswick border for another 65 kilometres, over 181 lines, through Memramcook and onto Salisbury, just west of Moncton.CBC Nova Scotia reported it is estimated at $1.4 billion.

If approved, construction would begin next fall, with towers up and commissioning to service by 2027, provided NB Power is on the same timeline. To date, the N.B. Crown Corporation has only confirmed its intention to carry out work on its side, promising to conduct an environmental impact assessment this fall. headtopics.com

