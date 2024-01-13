Nova Scotia needs to stop relying on charities to fix food insecurity: Feed NS head

The head of Feed Nova Scotia urges the province to stop relying on charities to address food insecurity. Despite the well-intentioned programs, the number of people experiencing food insecurity continues to rise. Nick Jennery, executive director of Feed Nova Scotia, believes that food insecurity is a political choice and a failure to act. He calls for a different approach and bold action to reverse the trend.





