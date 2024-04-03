Head Topics

Nova Scotia Liberal Party Defends Handling of Misused Public Funds

Politics News

Party officials claim their actions were legal and transparent in a case involving the misuse of public funds by a former employee. The auditor general's report called for an RCMP investigation into the party's alleged concealment of the fund misuse.

Nova Scotia, Liberal Party, Public Funds, Misuse, Former Employee, Above Board, Legal, Auditor General, RCMP Investigation

Nova Scotia Liberal party officials defend their handling of a case where public funds were misused by a former employee, stating that it was 'above board' and legal. Party leader Zach Churchill and other officials appeared before a legislature committee to address the auditor general's report on the matter.

The report called for an RCMP investigation into the party's alleged concealment of the fund misuse.

