Nova Scotia Liberal Party Defends Handling of Misused Public Funds

Nova Scotia Liberal party officials defend their handling of a case where public funds were misused by a former employee, stating that it was 'above board' and legal. Party leader Zach Churchill and other officials appeared before a legislature committee to address the auditor general's report on the matter.

The report called for an RCMP investigation into the party's alleged concealment of the fund misuse.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



GlobalCalgary / 🏆 50. in CA

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Nova Scotia strikes deal with private company for renovated Hogan CourtCanada's construction news

Source: DCN_Canada - 🏆 17. / 74 Read more »

Nova Scotia musicians shut out on opening night at JunosExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network - 🏆 45. / 63 Read more »

Nova Scotia musicians shut out on opening night at JunosExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network - 🏆 45. / 63 Read more »

Nova Scotia musicians shut out on opening night at the JunosExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network - 🏆 45. / 63 Read more »

Nova Scotia musicians shut out on opening night at the JunosExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network - 🏆 45. / 63 Read more »

Nova Scotia musicians shut out on opening night at the JunosExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network - 🏆 45. / 63 Read more »