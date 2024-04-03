Nova Scotia Liberal Party Defends Handling of Misused Public Funds

Nova Scotia Liberal party officials defend their handling of a case where public funds were misused by a former employee, stating that it was 'above board' and legal. Party leader Zach Churchill and other officials appeared before a legislature committee to address the auditor general's report on the matter.
The report called for an RCMP investigation into the party's alleged concealment of the fund misuse.
