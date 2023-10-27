HALIFAX, N.S. — Nova Scotia has a $47.3 million plan to bring cell coverage to thousands of people without any and to improve spotty service throughout the province.

The new Cellular for Nova Scotia Program aims to expand telecommunication infrastructure and networks in a two-phase program aimed at bringing service to the more than 21,000 civic addresses without any, along with roads with poor service or none at all.

"Having reliable cell service is essential for Nova Scotians. It's a matter of safety, and it's something we all count on constantly," said Build Nova Scotia Minister Kim Masland. “The current situation needs to be addressed, and we are the first government in 30 years to address this critical issue." headtopics.com

Tough cell: Cape Bretoners wonder why cellular service is still spotty one year after post-tropical storm FionaPhase one involves a request for proposals on long-term, cost-effective solutions and short-term improvements to existing infrastructure. The province aims to close the remaining coverage gaps in phase 2.

The province is also spending $3.3 million to rebuild four trunked mobile radio towers, allowing radio coverage expansion for first responders. The towers will be built in West Bay Road/Marble Mountain and Pleasant Bay in Inverness County, Framboise in Richmond County and Greenfield in Queens County. headtopics.com

"Expanding the province's trunked mobile radio network is a big win for first responders and an investment that will improve safety for all Nova Scotians,” said Service Minister Colton Leblanc. “As a former paramedic, I know how dangerous it can be when you can't communicate with other emergency responders. This announcement will give them confidence that their communication network will be there when they need it."

