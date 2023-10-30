Norway to keep rates on hold this week, may hike in December

OSLO, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Norway's central bank is expected to keep its key policy interest rate on hold this week but could hike borrowing costs again by the end of the year to help rein in inflation and support the country's faltering currency, a Reuters poll showed.

All 29 economists polled in the Oct. 25-30 period predicted Norges Bank would announce on Thursday an unchanged rate, but many also acknowledged they were uncertain over what would happen next. Norwegian consumer prices have fallen faster than expected in recent months, below the central bank's forecasts as well as those of analysts, but they still exceed the official 2.0% inflation target.

On the other hand, the Norwegian crown currency has resumed a weakening trend against the euro and the dollar, causing concern this may again stoke inflation as imports become more expensive. The central bank would likely spell out the uncertainty in its statement this week, brokers DNB Markets said.

