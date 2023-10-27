Northern Roads Auto Group expands in Ontario

Northern Roads Auto Group Inc. is branching out from its base of operations in Niagara Falls, Ont., adding a second store northeast of Toronto.

The company announced the acquisition of Lindsay Kia on its social media channels Oct. 18 without disclosing the terms of the deal.Along with the geographic expansion, Northern Roads said the deal strengthens its relationship with Kia. The group helmed by CEO Luciano Butera, was already the owner of Cardinal Kia in Niagara Falls, where it broke ground this summer on a new location roughly three-times as large as the original dealership.

