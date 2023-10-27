Northern Ontario First Nations call for help amid mental health crisis

Cat Lake First Nation Chief Russell Wesley said 188 people of the 500 who live in his community are part of a mental wellness program, but they need more support. He said the overall health of the community is poor.

Wesley, the Sioux Lookout First Nations Health Authority, the Indigenous Primary Health Care Council and the Ontario NDP are calling on the province to recognize colonialism as an overarching determinant of health.

"It's important for the government to acknowledge that colonialism is alive and well and that it harms people," Mamakwa said.Government House Leader Paul Calandra said it would not. "But I can confirm for the member that we will not be supporting this motion today. We will continue to double down on our efforts to improve health care for all Ontarians, including Indigenous partners." headtopics.com

Sioux Lookout First Nation band members went to the emergency department for mental health and addictions at a rate 14 times the provincial rate, said Dr. Lloyd Douglas, a public health physician for the health authority.

Douglas said colonial practices are the underlying reason for poverty, overcrowded housing, lack of education and inequitable access to health services on the area's First Nations.

