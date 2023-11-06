Northern B.C. invests $1.2 million in manufacturing expansion projects

The province has announced it is investing more than $1.2 million in a variety of expansion projects to help manufacturing companies grow and create well-paying, sustainable jobs across northern B.C. In Mackenzie, Conifex Mackenzie Forest Products Inc. will receive as much as $105,000 to optimize production and increase product quality by purchasing new equipment, allowing the company to remain competitive during lumber market fluctuations. In Vanderhoof, Bid Group Technologies Ltd.

will receive as much as $100,000 to expand manufacturing capacity to keep production in-house instead of outsourcing it and optimize the parts-production process to drive efficiency. In Terrace, Monster Industries Ltd. will receive as much as $466,000 to build a new fabrication facility and purchase a new crane that will help manufacture drying kilns for the forestry industry in B.C., which are essential for the production of value-added wood products, and will create seven new skilled positions. In 150 Mile House, OT Timber Frames Ltd. will receive as much as $235,000 to scale up the production of pre-fabricated homes and expand product offerings to include insulation components, with expansion of the production facility and addition of two CNC machines. The funds will help create five new positions and maintain year-round employment for current staff. In 100 Mile House, New Wave Docks Ltd

