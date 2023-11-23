North Korea Claims Successful Launch of Military Spy Satellite

North Korea claimed to have successfully launched a military spy satellite into orbit Tuesday after two failed tests and much conjecture about whether Pyongyang would be able to make progress on one of leader Kim Jong Un’s passion projects. The South Korean military confirmed the launch of the rocket carrying the satellite but not whether the satellite made it to orbit.
Japan and the United States, in official statements, confirmed the launch but not did not say whether a satellite was on board.North Korea’s space agency has been working on putting the satellite into space to keep an eye on “enemy” military activities in real time. Space launch vehicles use technologies that are interchangeable with those used in ballistic missiles, including the long-range ones capable of reaching the entire continental United States.North Korea sent Russia 1,000 containers of equipment and munitions for Ukraine war, says White House North Korea has twice tried to launch the new type of rocket, named Chollima-1 — after a mythological flying horse — in May and Augus
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: SaltWire Network - 🏆 45. / 63 Read more »
Source: globeandmail - 🏆 5. / 92 Read more »
Source: SaltWire Network - 🏆 45. / 63 Read more »
Source: CP24 - 🏆 30. / 67 Read more »
Source: SaltWire Network - 🏆 45. / 63 Read more »
Source: globeandmail - 🏆 5. / 92 Read more »