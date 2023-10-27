North America is still the largest crypto market, driven by institutional activity

(Kitco News) - North America continues to be the largest cryptocurrency market in the world despite the regulatory crackdown by U.S. authorities, which has seen multiple enforcement actions brought against some of the largest players in the space in 2023, including lawsuits against Binance and Coinbase.

The bulk of the activity occurred in the U.S., “which ranks first overall worldwide,” Chainalysis said. “Canada also contributes significant transaction volume, placing seventh globally.” But the collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried’s crypto empire was not the most impactful negative event for the North American digital assets market.

“While the shift away from stablecoins was already underway before the banking failures in March, it’s possible that investor concerns over stablecoins following that incident have played a role in its continuation,” Chainalysis said. “Relatedly, stablecoin market capitalization sank to its lowest point in over two years this past summer.” headtopics.com

The report noted that U.S. regulators have a vested interest in exercising regulatory authority over stablecoins, “given the central role of USD-denominated reserves to these assets. If U.S. regulators can work to limit stablecoins’ role in , that would have huge, positive impacts on cryptocurrency-related crime given the huge share of overall crypto activity stablecoins represent,” the report said.

Chainalysis said that while U.S. entities were instrumental in seeding the stablecoin market and enhancing its legitimacy, “more crypto users are pursuing stablecoin-related activity with trading platforms and issuers headquartered abroad.” headtopics.com

Chainalysis said the real challenge for policymakers when it comes to passing stablecoin legislation “will be to strike the right balance between keeping consumers safe and creating a framework that allows crypto markets to continue growing and encourages innovation. Time is also of the essence.”

