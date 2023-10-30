Norman Rothery: Portfolios for dividend and value investors

I’m pleased to provide a list of the stocks in Stable Dividend Portfolio along with updates to several other popular portfolios below. The portfolios are all based on stock screens of differing levels of complexity that are described in detail in separate articles.

I hope to provide portfolio updates every two to four weeks, with allowances made for the unusual periods that life provides – and a vacation from time to time.Notes: Data from Bloomberg as of the close of Oct. 24. Norm has an interest in some of the stocks shown.

Watch your step with stocks that trade infrequently, and those with very low share prices, because they may be difficult to buy or sell in a cost-effective manner. Before dashing off to the market, recognize the built-in limitations of quantitative methods such as ours. For instance, less tangible factors such as the quality of a company’s management can sometimes help – or hinder – a business. headtopics.com

And while we hope our portfolios achieve similar returns to those in the back-tests, the market isn’t that predictable. Even in the best circumstances, we expect results to be bumpy and some individual stocks will disappoint. We would be pleased indeed for the portfolios to outperform the market over the course of a few decades.

