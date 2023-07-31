Non-Profit Program Offers Alternative to Police for Dealing with Homelessness in Downtown Eastside

A non-profit program called MP Neighbours is providing Downtown Eastside businesses and organizations with community navigators to address rising homelessness and street disorder . The program has been expanding its staff and services, offering assistance with needle pickup, event staffing, and helping businesses deal with individuals sleeping in their doorways.

The community navigators have personal experience with homelessness and substance abuse, providing them with a unique understanding of the issues at hand





Read more: VANCOUVERSUN » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

SALTWİRE NETWORK: Vancouver's Downtown Eastside market gets a new temporary homeVancouver’s Downtown Eastside street market has found a new home. Dozens of vendors who set up shop at the open-air street market will move out of its ...

Source: SaltWire Network | Read more »

BURNABYNOW_NEWS: New outreach centre for youth aims to save lives in Vancouver's Downtown EastsideVANCOUVER — Youth struggling with mental health or addiction will have access to a new outreach centre in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside, providing what the government says will be life-saving support.

Source: BurnabyNOW_News | Read more »

PGCİTİZEN: New outreach centre for youth aims to save lives in Vancouver's Downtown EastsideVANCOUVER — Youth struggling with mental health or addiction will have access to a new outreach centre in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside, providing what the government says will be life-saving support.

Source: PGCitizen | Read more »

GLOBEANDMAİL: New outreach centre for youth aims to save lives in Vancouver’s Downtown EastsideCentre to connect vulnerable youth with services and necessities such as sleeping bags and food

Source: globeandmail | Read more »

TİMESCOLONİST: New outreach centre for youth aims to save lives in Vancouver's Downtown EastsideVANCOUVER — Youth struggling with mental health or addiction will have access to a new outreach centre in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside, providing what the government says will be life-saving support.

Source: timescolonist | Read more »

PGCİTİZEN: Vancouver cop charged after pedestrian struck in city's Downtown Eastside last yearVANCOUVER — Prosecutors in British Columbia have approved multiple charges against a Vancouver police officer a year after a pedestrian was hit by a police car in the city's Downtown Eastside. Const.

Source: PGCitizen | Read more »