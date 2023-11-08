Non-Profit Organization Seeks Video Production Team for Local History Project

A non-profit organization is seeking a local production team to create a video inspired by local history. The video will focus on a beloved elementary school teacher and will be part of the 'Moments in Algoma' PSA series. The organization is looking for filmmakers with video production skills to assemble a team and undertake the production. Assistance with casting and scripting will be provided, along with a budget of $4,000.

The production is scheduled for winter 2023/24 and post-production can be completed in spring 2024

