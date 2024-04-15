No Place to Grow Old: The Challenges of Elderly Care in Nunavut

In the opening lines of her 2022 feature “No place to grow old,” health reporter Kelly Grant invites readers into a living room in Nunavut . There are purple curtains, a flower-covered cross hanging over an easy chair and an elderly Inuit couple, Joe and Peepeelee Arlooktoo. The couple want to stay in their beloved hamlet of Kimmirut. But Joe’s advancing dementia and diabetes require constant professional care that’s unavailable in the territory.

Peepeelee and Joe Arlooktoo from Kimmirut were two of the Inuit elders who The Globe's Kelly Grant met on a reporting project in Nunavut, which highlighted the hardships northerners face in finding health care and public services.Elders, guides, teachers and students gather for a meal at Amittuq Lake near Pangnirtung, where the youngsters are taking part in an annual spring camp to learn how to hunt prepare country food.

The news took time to travel. The Globe caught gold fever a full year later: On a single day, July 28, 1897, the paper ran 10 articles on the Klondike, stoking interest in arush that would eventually attract tens of thousands of prospectors. “The world has never produced its equal before,” stated one miner in an article titled “Letters from the Klondike.” Another said gold was so common in the region, “it seems almost as cheap as sawdust.

This arrogant approach to northern welfare would continue for decades. At the dawn of the Depression, one front-page story predicted “ultimate extinction” for 6,000 Indigenous northerners due to “the spread of civilization.” It was a typical article of the age, blaming Indigenous peoples for dire circumstances created by settlers: “Measles, whooping cough, chickenpox, grippe and other ailments he gets from the white man himself, and yet he is most happy in his company.

A moral reckoning would come much later. In 1998, Globe reporter Anne McIlroy travelled to the surrounding community and found a cancer cluster among Dene men who’d worked as ore carriers at the mine. Their town, Deline, had come to be known as “the village of widows.” Hers was one of many rallying cries for northern self-determination that led to the formation of Indigenous-led advocacy groups, such as Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami, Indian Brotherhood of Northwest Territories and the Council for Yukon Indians. In the 1970s, the groups fiercely opposed plans to build anpipeline from the Arctic Ocean south to Alberta, forcing Ottawa to strike the Mackenzie Valley Pipeline inquiry under Justice Thomas Berger.

Elderly Care Nunavut Professional Care Dementia Diabetes Home Care Healthcare Outcomes

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



globeandmail / 🏆 5. in CA

Canada Latest News, Canada Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Independent review of priest accused of sexual assaults in Nunavut finds Oblates unawareThe review found the Oblates in France learned of the charges against Johannes Rivoire through a news report in 2013

Source: globeandmail - 🏆 5. / 92 Read more »

Review of priest accused of sexual assaults in Nunavut finds Oblates unawareAn independent review of a priest accused of sexually abusing Inuit children in Nunavut says his Catholic order wasn’t aware of the allegations when he returned to France.

Source: BurnabyNOW_News - 🏆 14. / 77 Read more »

Review of priest accused of sexual assaults in Nunavut finds Oblates unawareAn independent review of a priest accused of sexually abusing Inuit children in Nunavut says his Catholic order wasn’t aware of the allegations when he returned to France.

Source: SooToday - 🏆 8. / 85 Read more »

Review of priest accused of sexual assaults in Nunavut finds Oblates unawareAn independent review of a priest accused of sexually abusing Inuit children in Nunavut says his Catholic order wasn’t aware of the allegations when he returned to France.

Source: PGCitizen - 🏆 65. / 51 Read more »

Review of priest accused of sexual assaults in Nunavut finds Oblates unawareAn independent review of a priest accused of sexually abusing Inuit children in Nunavut says his Catholic order wasn’t aware of the allegations when he returned to France.

Source: timescolonist - 🏆 15. / 75 Read more »

Retired Quebec judge says he believes sexual abuse allegations against former Nunavut priestFormer Quebec Superior Court justice André Denis, who is leading the Oblate Safeguarding Commission, an independent review of historical allegations of sexual abuse against Johannes Rivoire in present-day Nunavut.

Source: CBCAlerts - 🏆 37. / 63 Read more »