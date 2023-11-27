'No doubt' stability of a marketplace brings costs down: advocate on grocery code of conduct Canada's grocery code of conduct is in the final stages with advocates saying it would help lower food prices while big grocers say it won't.A report released today indicates the number of people who used Ontario food banks went up 38 per cent last year, which it says is the largest single-year increase recorded by the province's food bank network.

The union representing 2,100 flight attendants at Air Transat says workers have voted to approve a strike if they cannot reach a new contract with the airline.The over 65,000 teachers in Quebec who began striking on Thursday may continue off the job until Christmas if an agreement isn't reached, according to the union.Police have arrested a suspect in the shooting of three young men of Palestinian descent who were attending a Thanksgiving holiday gathering near the University of Vermont campus Saturday evenin





CTVNews » / 🏆 1. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Canada to level out number of new permanent residents in Canada in 2026New targets tabled in Parliament show the government plans to level out the number of new permanent residents to Canada in 2026, forecasting an end to record-breaking year-over-year immigration.

Source: CTVNews - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Canada’s jobless rate rises to 5.7%, fuelling bets Bank of Canada rate hikes are doneOTTAWA — Canada’s unemployment rate rose to 5.7 per cent last month as job opportunities became less plentiful in an economy weighed down by high interest rates.

Source: SooToday - 🏆 8. / 85 Read more »

CANADA: Ukraine's Yakhno bonds with Canada's artistic swim team after invasion of her countryAfter fleeing to Lviv in western Ukraine last year, Yakhno received an unexpected invitation from Canada Artistic Swimming to work with athletes at a training camp in Budapest, Hungary

Source: SooToday - 🏆 8. / 85 Read more »

Canada says two people killed in explosion at Canada's high commission in NigeriaOTTAWA — Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly says two people died in an explosion today at Canada's high commission in Nigeria. Joly wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, that the fire is now out.

Source: BurnabyNOW_News - 🏆 14. / 77 Read more »

Canada says two people killed in explosion at Canada's high commission in NigeriaOTTAWA — Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly says two people died in an explosion today at Canada's high commission in Nigeria. Joly wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, that the fire is now out.

Source: PGCitizen - 🏆 65. / 51 Read more »

Canada says two people killed in explosion at Canada's high commission in NigeriaOTTAWA — Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly says two people died in an explosion today at Canada's high commission in Nigeria. Joly wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, that the fire is now out.

Source: SooToday - 🏆 8. / 85 Read more »