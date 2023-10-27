No barriers to beauty at Lower Sackville’s inclusive Pride Beauty Lounge

Prelude to the Best Sommelier of Canada Contest | SaltWireNot everyone in their life was supportive of Tori Yeoman’s decision to open a spa catering to the 2SLGBTQIA+ and BIPOC communities and other marginalized groups.

Yeoman is a licensed esthetician and lash tech and previously worked in the mental health field as an addictions counsellor. They said discrimination, racial and gender, is very common in the beauty industry.

When Pride Beauty Lounge opened, three estheticians worked there, and it was “busy-ish.” Now, the staff has grown to eight members, with more to come as the space is reconfigured. “My employees are trained in inclusion, so they’ve gone through inclusion/diversity education, conferences and things like that. Along with that, I’ve trained my employees in consent-based care and trauma-informed care, how to be more inclusive of individuals with disabilities. Those things were really important to me because of my work in mental health. headtopics.com

“Our clientele is queer people, neurodivergent people, in their mid-20s to early 30s,” Yeoman said. “We get people from Moncton and deep in the valley that come here on a regular basis, people from Truro that are coming here every two weeks. We have a lot of Sackville people that come here.”

“We have one Brazilian waxer, she specialized in all genders Brazilian waxing. To be a Brazilian waxer here, you must be able to service all genders. Not everyone is trained in Brazilian waxing, that’s additional training on top of being an esthetician,” said Yeoman. “They can now go to EuroBeauty in Halifax to get training in all genders waxing, it’s new for them and it’s specialized so you would need an individual with a scrotum to be your model to be able to take the training. headtopics.com

