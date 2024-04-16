Nissan Expects to Mass Produce Next-Generation Electric Vehicles with Advanced Batteries

Nissan expects to mass produce electric vehicles powered by advanced next-generation batteries by early 2029, the company said Tuesday during a media tour of an unfinished pilot plant.

"Once electric vehicles get going, costs will come down compared to the internal combustion engine. They will also be so convenient. For one, you won't ever have to go to a gas stand," Executive Vice President Hideyuki Sakamoto told reporters at a tour of the sprawling facility southwest of Tokyo.Nissan officials offer few details about many aspects of the technology, as well as the amount of investment and global production plans.

