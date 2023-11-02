Nippon Steel drops patent lawsuits against Toyota, Mitsui

With the lawsuits filed in 2021, Nippon Steel sought compensatory damages from Toyota, Baoshan, Mitsui & Co and Mitsui & Co. Steel, alleging their infringement of its patents relating to non-oriented electrical steel sheets.

The Japanese steelmaker has terminated the lawsuits against Toyota and Mitsui by waiving claims against them, it said in a statement. Nippon Steel will continue its lawsuits against Baoshan, and will"firmly protect its intellectual property rights as the fruits of its technological development," it added.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

BNNBLOOMBERG: Nippon Steel Drops Claims Against Toyota Over Metal for MotorsNippon Steel Corp. has decided to drop patent lawsuits against Toyota Motor Corp. over electrical steel sheets, the Japanese carmaker said.

Source: BNNBloomberg | Read more ⮕

SALTWIRE NETWORK: Nippon Steel lifts annual outlook on improved first-half marginsExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network | Read more ⮕

YAHOOFINANCECA: Nippon Steel lifts annual outlook on improved first-half marginsNippon Steel, Japan's top steel producer, lifted its net profit forecast for the year through end-March to reflect stronger-than-expected results in the...

Source: YahooFinanceCA | Read more ⮕

SALTWIRE NETWORK: Japan's Mitsui to buy 12.7% stake in Axiata's digital and analytics unitExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network | Read more ⮕

SALTWIRE NETWORK: WTO Extends Deadline for China to Adopt Rules on Stainless Steel ProductsThe World Trade Organisation has granted China an extension until May 8, 2024 to comply with WTO rules in a case brought by Japan regarding anti-dumping measures on stainless steel products.

Source: SaltWire Network | Read more ⮕

SALTWIRE NETWORK: Automakers oppose Cleveland-Cliffs push to buy U.S. SteelExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network | Read more ⮕