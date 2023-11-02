Nippon Steel drops patent lawsuit against Toyota in name of partnership

The lawsuit over intellectual property demanding compensation for damages totaling 20 billion yen ($133 million) was filed in Tokyo District Court in October 2021. Tokyo-based Nippon Steel said it is still suing Baoshan Iron & Steel Co., or Baosteel, a Chinese steelmaker that produces and supplies the steel that it alleges violates the patent.

The lawsuit against Toyota, Japan's biggest automaker, was related to steel sheets used in electric vehicle motors and manufactured by Baosteel.The UAW's deals with Detroit's automakers have put pressure on non-union companies to raise pay to retain workers.OTTAWA — Retired Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin says he wanted to return to duty after being acquitted in a sexual assault trial last December, but the Canadian Armed Forces didn't want him back.

