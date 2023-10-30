Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said on BFM television that five police officers were also injured in the attack Sunday night, which drew nationwide attention amid concerns about soccer violence.

However, it's unlikely the attack will lead to disciplinary sanctions against the nine-time French champions. The team bus was hit on the way to the Stade Velodrome, shattering some windows. Grosso was injured by falling shards of glass and needed medical treatment with his face bleeding heavily. Lyon assistant coach Raffaele Longo was also injured. Buses carrying Lyon fans were also attacked.

The attack was been widely commented on in media outside France and comes at a very bad time for the French league amid negotiations for the sale of its TV rights abroad. Earlier this month, the auction for the domestic broadcast rights for the 2024-2029 period was cancelled after the league failed to attract bids meeting the minimum price set. headtopics.com

“Without exception, in soccer, all players, coaches and fans must be safe to enjoy our sport,” Infantino said. He added a picture of Grosso with a bandage on his face, with the message ”Forza Fabio." She and Darmanin defended police protection for the Lyon team even though the measures weren't enough to prevent the attack.

“Because of a handful of thoughtless people, tonight’s party was spoiled and 65,000 fans were deprived of attending a soccer match,” the club said.

