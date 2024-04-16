Nike Faces Backlash Over Revealing Designs for Female Track and Field Uniforms

Nike is currently facing backlash after revealing its questionable designs for female track and field uniforms for athletes competing at the’s track and field uniforms for the 2024 Paris Games were revealed last week, and let’s just say that the possibility of accidental flashing is very real.

Nike revealed designs for the female track and field uniforms for the 2024 Paris Olympics, sparking concerns over both practicality and sexism.Women’s athletic apparel brand Oiselle joined the comment section field with adverse reactions, writing: “When you run out of fabric after designing the men’s kit…”

On Friday , Lauren Fleshman, a retired US world champion runner, took to her Instagram page to share her concerns,should be able to compete without dedicating brain space to constant pube vigilance or the mental gymnastics of having every vulnerable piece of your body on display.“If this outfit was truly beneficial to physical performance, men would wear it. “This is a costume born of patriarchal forces that are no longer welcome or needed to get eyes on women’s sports.

