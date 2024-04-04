Nighttime Russian Attack in Kharkiv Kills Four and Wounds 12

A nighttime Russian attack using Iranian-designed drones killed four people and wounded 12 in Kharkiv , Ukraine ’s second-largest city, local authorities said. Shahed drones smashed into two apartment buildings in the city near the Russian border that has frequently been targeted during more than The Kremlin’s forces in recent months have stepped up their aerial barrages of Ukraine , hitting urban areas and the power grid.

The about 1,000-kilometer (620-mile) front line is largely deadlocked, but Kyiv officials say they expect a large-scale Russian offensive in the summer. Three first responders in Kharkiv were killed when Russia struck a multistory building twice in quick succession, local authorities said. Six people were wounded at that location. Another 14-story building was hit by a drone, killing a 69-year-old woman

