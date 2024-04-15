Nigeria ’s Giant New Oil Refinery Posts Videos of Fuel Loadings LVMH, L’Oreal Face China Pain: EMEA Earnings Week AheadRate Chokehold on World Economy Is Set to Loosen Only Slowly‘Expensive’ India Lures Investors Avoiding China RisksSalesforce Eyes Informatica to Boost Data CapabilitiesFlorida’s High-Speed Rail Kicks Off $1.

2 Billion Junk-Debt SaleTrump Arrives at Court for Start of His First Criminal TrialNigeria’s Giant New Oil Refinery Posts Videos of Fuel LoadingsWhat’s Next for Crude Oil? Analysts Weigh In After Iran’s AttackIsrael Has to Avoid Escalation in Iran Response, Macron SaysIran Nuclear Monitors Still Operating Amid Israel Retaliation ThreatsUS Retail Sales Top Forecasts as Consumers Keep Fueling GrowthHouse to Vote on China’s Iranian Oil Imports After Israel AttackG-20 Nations Are Giving Would-Be...

Nigeria Oil Refinery Fuel Loadings Progress Oil Industry

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



BNNBloomberg / 🏆 83. in CA

Canada Latest News, Canada Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Petrobras CEO to Remain in Charge of Brazil Oil Giant as Lula Dispute CoolsPetrobras head Jean Paul Prates is set to remain in charge of Brazil’s state-controlled oil giant for now, as an internal government battle over the company’s chief executive role cools down, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Source: BNNBloomberg - 🏆 83. / 50 Read more »

Oil price news: Oil extends gains on China data, attacks on Russian refineriesOil hit a fresh four-month high as Chinese economic data beat expectations, and Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian refineries heightened geopolitical risks.

Source: BNNBloomberg - 🏆 83. / 50 Read more »

Oil price news: Oil extends gains on China data and Russian refining attacksOil climbed to a four-month high as key Chinese economic data beat estimates, while Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian refineries heightened geopolitical risks.

Source: BNNBloomberg - 🏆 83. / 50 Read more »

'We should abandon the fantasy of phasing out oil and gas': Saudi oil CEOClimate change and carbon emissions are two of the top issues discussed at the CERAWeek by S&P Global summit in Houston, which is one of the largest energy conferences around the world.

Source: CBCCalgary - 🏆 78. / 51 Read more »

'We should abandon the fantasy of phasing out oil and gas': Saudi oil CEOThe head of the world's largest energy company on Monday urged the world to accept the hard reality that oil and natural gas will be around for a long time...

Source: YahooFinanceCA - 🏆 47. / 63 Read more »

'We should abandon the fantasy of phasing out oil and gas': Saudi oil CEOGlobal oil demand will not peak for some time, says Saudi Aramco CEO Amin Nasser said on Monday.

Source: CBCAlerts - 🏆 37. / 63 Read more »