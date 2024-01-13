Nigeria's Dangote Oil Refinery Starts Operations, Boosting Country's Oil Industry

Nigeria’s ‘Game Changer’ Dangote Oil Refinery has started operations, marking a significant milestone for the country's oil industry. The refinery, owned by Africa's richest man Aliko Dangote, has the capacity to process 650,000 barrels of crude oil per day, making it the largest in Africa. The facility is expected to reduce Nigeria's dependence on imported petroleum products and boost the country's economy.





BNNBloomberg » / 🏆 83. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Oil and Gas Industry Takes Center Stage at COP28The oil and gas industry has gained prominence at COP28, with the conference president being the CEO of Abu Dhabi National Oil Company. Despite commitments to phase out fossil fuels, there are concerns about enforcement measures and vague language.

Source: TheHillTimes - 🏆 11. / 79 Read more »

The Best Pre-Shampoo Oil for Hydrating Your ScalpOur Beauty Director rounds up the best pre-shampoo oil that hydrates the scalp without being difficult to rinse out.

Source: ElleCanada - 🏆 27. / 68 Read more »

Pop in Freight Rates Reverberates Through the Global Oil MarketThe recent pop in freight rates is having a significant impact on the global oil market. As shipping costs rise, it becomes more expensive to transport oil from one location to another, leading to higher prices for consumers. This increase in transportation costs is reverberating throughout the oil market, affecting both supply and demand.

Source: BNNBloomberg - 🏆 83. / 50 Read more »

Venezuelan President Maduro's Plan to Invade GuyanaA long-standing land boundary dispute between Venezuela and Guyana has resurfaced, with Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro claiming ownership of disputed territory. This dispute, dating back to the 1840s, involves access to significant oil and mineral resources. Despite international arbitrators establishing the present borders in 1899, Venezuela is determined to take back what they believe is rightfully theirs.

Source: SaltWire Network - 🏆 45. / 63 Read more »

Tough Year for Banks, Dubai Property Market Bracing for SlowdownA summary of the latest news in the banking industry, Dubai's property market, iron ore prices, Xiaomi's electric vehicle launch, European stocks, Reliance's AI transformation, Israeli startup funding, Turkish lira and bonds, Russia's tank production, global ESG debt market, London-based oil trader Mandara, and the microplastics problem caused by glitter.

Source: BNNBloomberg - 🏆 83. / 50 Read more »

Gold Prices Slightly Higher, Silver Prices Slightly Lower in Midday TradingGold prices are slightly higher and silver prices slightly lower in midday U.S. trading Tuesday. Quieter, post-holiday trading is featured. Bullish charts are prompting some mild speculator buying interest in both precious metals. The key outside markets were also bullish for the metals today, as the U.S. dollar index was modestly weaker and crude oil prices were solidly higher. Some profit-taking from the shorter-term futures traders did limit gains in gold and silver today. February gold was last up $1.70 at $2,070.60. March silver was last down $0.07 at $24.50. Asian and European stock markets were mixed overnight. U.S.

Source: KitcoNewsNOW - 🏆 13. / 78 Read more »