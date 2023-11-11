NHTSA Investigates Hyundai and Kia Recalls

Eggheads at the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) are reported to be looking more closely at no fewer thanThe sixteen recalls involved about 6.3 million Hyundai and Kia vehicles in the U.S., machines which were brought back for extra fixing after concerns were expressed about fires caused by a faulty ABS module.

All of the campaigns dealt with hydraulic electronic control units (HECU) manufactured by an equipment supplier called Mando, which sounds like a tony Italian restaurant in Manhattan but is actually an automotive supplier with a global presence. Having opened this so-called audit query, the NHTSA plans to turn a critical eye towards Hyundai and Kia’s defect decision-making, paying special attention to their adherence with reporting requirements. The regulatory body also wishes to further understand descriptions given to the defects in the old recalls, and remedies prepared for the sam





OttawaCitizen » / 🏆 21. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Infineon signs semiconductor supply deal with automakers Hyundai, KiaExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network - 🏆 45. / 63 Read more »

Hyundai Motor Group air taxi unit plans US manufacturing facilityExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network - 🏆 45. / 63 Read more »

Hyundai’s Supernal to Build Plant in US to Make First Flying Electric TaxisHyundai Motor Group, the world’s third-biggest automaker by sales, plans to build a facility in the US where its air mobility division Supernal will make flying electric taxis intended to be used by commuters.

Source: BNNBloomberg - 🏆 83. / 50 Read more »

The 2024 Hyundai Kona Electric adds size without sacrificing range, fun-to-drive feistinessThe Kona Electric shares with its gas-powered siblings a new architecture that was developed primarily for EV use, and brings significantly enlarged dimensions inside and out

Source: globeandmail - 🏆 5. / 92 Read more »

Kia Nurse, Rautins break down the issues plaguing the Raptors' offenceCanada's Sports Leader

Source: TSN_Sports - 🏆 80. / 51 Read more »

Hyundai is rapidly building its first US electric vehicle plant, with production on track for 2025ELLABELL, Ga. (AP) — The steel skeletons of buildings where Hyundai will stamp, weld, paint and assemble electric vehicles in Georgia span more than a half...

Source: YahooFinanceCA - 🏆 47. / 63 Read more »