NHL Team Signs Yegor Sidorov and Coulson Pitre to Entry-Level Contracts

They have signed forwards Yegor Sidorov and Coulson Pitre to three-year, entry-level contracts that will kick in next season. Both contracts have $950,000 cap hits. Both players were taken in the third round of the 2023 NHL Draft.

Sidorov is coming off a successful junior career with the Saskatoon Blades, while Pitre has played the last three seasons with the Flint Firebirds.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



DailyFaceoff / 🏆 25. in CA

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Sharangovich has 4 points as Flames beat Lightning 6-3Yegor Sharangovich had two goals and two assists as the Calgary Flames won for the sixth time in seven games, beating the Tampa Bay Lightning 6-3.

Source: GlobalCalgary - 🏆 50. / 61 Read more »

WHL roundup: Sharpshooter Lisowsky paces Blades to 5-1 win over RaidersPRINCE ALBERT, Sask. — Brandon Lisowsky scored twice, Egor Sidorov chipped in with two assists, and the visiting Saskatoon Blades rolled over the Prince Albert Raiders 5-1 in Western Hockey League action on Friday at the Art Hauser Centre.

Source: SooToday - 🏆 8. / 85 Read more »

WHL roundup: Sharpshooter Lisowsky paces Blades to 5-1 win over RaidersPRINCE ALBERT, Sask. — Brandon Lisowsky scored twice, Egor Sidorov chipped in with two assists, and the visiting Saskatoon Blades rolled over the Prince Albert Raiders 5-1 in Western Hockey League action on Friday at the Art Hauser Centre.

Source: BurnabyNOW_News - 🏆 14. / 77 Read more »

WHL roundup: Sharpshooter Lisowsky paces Blades to 5-1 win over RaidersPRINCE ALBERT, Sask. — Brandon Lisowsky scored twice, Egor Sidorov chipped in with two assists, and the visiting Saskatoon Blades rolled over the Prince Albert Raiders 5-1 in Western Hockey League action on Friday at the Art Hauser Centre.

Source: PGCitizen - 🏆 65. / 51 Read more »

WHL roundup: Blades sharp on defence, edge Tigers 3-1SASKATOON — Egor Sidorov's goal at 16:21 of the second period stood up as the winner as the Saskatoon Blades edged the visiting Medicine Hat Tigers 3-1 in Western Hockey League action on Friday at the SaskTel Centre.

Source: BurnabyNOW_News - 🏆 14. / 77 Read more »

WHL roundup: Blades sharp on defence, edge Tigers 3-1SASKATOON — Egor Sidorov's goal at 16:21 of the second period stood up as the winner as the Saskatoon Blades edged the visiting Medicine Hat Tigers 3-1 in Western Hockey League action on Friday at the SaskTel Centre.

Source: PGCitizen - 🏆 65. / 51 Read more »