NHL roundup: Luukkonen nets first career shutout as Sabres blank Avalanche 4-0

Colorado closed a three-game trip with consecutive shutout losses, ending a record NHL streak of 15 wins in a row on the road.

Luukkonen was Buffalo’s third goaltender to start the season, but has been thrust into action because of injuries to Devon Levi and Eric Comrie. The victory was the Sabres’ (4-5-0) most decisive so far in starting the season.DEVILS 4 WILD 3

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Jesper Bratt scored twice and added an assist, Vitek Vanecek made 31 saves, and New Jersey beat Minnesota. Erik Haula and Tyler Toffoli also scored to help the Devils get their fifth win in eight games. Luke Hughes had two assists. headtopics.com

Pat Maroon, Ryan Hartman and Jake Middleton scored for Minnesota, which has lost three straight. Marc-Andre Fleury finished with 26 saves.WASHINGTON (AP) — Tom Wilson scored the tiebreaking goal late in the third period and Washington got its third straight win.

Dylan Strome and Evgeny Kuznetsov also scored, Alex Ovechkin had two assists, and the Capitals have their longest win streak since also winning three straight last December. Darcy Kuemper stopped 30 shots. headtopics.com

Luke Kunin scored for San Jose and Mackenzie Blackwood finished with 39 saves. The Sharks fell to 0-7-2 and have lost 15 straight dating back to last season.

Luukkonen gets first career shutout as Sabres beat AvalancheLuukkonen earns his first career shutout as the Buffalo Sabres defeat the Colorado Avalanche in a thrilling game. Read more ⮕

NHL roundup: Luukkonen nets first career shutout as Sabres blank Avalanche 4-0BUFFALO, N.Y. — Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 26 saves in his first career shutout and JJ Peterka, Casey Mittelstadt, Tyson Jost and Rasmus Dahlin scored for the Buffalo Sabres in a 4-0 win over the Colorado Avalanche on Sunday. Read more ⮕

Buffalo Sabres Goalie Eric Comrie Suffers Lower-Body InjuryBuffalo Sabres goalie Eric Comrie left the game with a lower-body injury, adding to the team's goaltending woes. With Devon Levi also injured, Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen is now the team's only available NHL goaltender. Read more ⮕

Buffalo Sabres' Connor Clifton Suspended Two Games for Illegal Check to HeadBuffalo Sabres defenceman Connor Clifton has been suspended for two games after delivering an illegal check to the head of New Jersey Devils forward Nico Hischier. Hischier suffered an upper-body injury and will not play in the upcoming game against the Minnesota Wild. Read more ⮕

Buffalo Sabres' Connor Clifton Suspended for Illegal Check to the HeadBuffalo Sabres defenseman Connor Clifton has been suspended for two games for an illegal check to the head of New Jersey's Nico Hischier. The incident occurred during Friday's game against the New Jersey Devils. Clifton received a match penalty and a fighting major for the infraction. This is Clifton's first career infraction, and the NHL Department of Player Safety cited his clean record as the reason for the two-game suspension. Read more ⮕

Haula's Late Goal Lifts Devils Over SabresErik Haula's goal in the third period secured a victory for the New Jersey Devils against the Buffalo Sabres. Haula also scored a short-handed goal earlier in the game. Cozens and Dahlin contributed goals for the Sabres, but Bratt's late goal tied the game once again before Haula's game-winner. Read more ⮕